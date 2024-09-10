Upgraded PS5 Pro games will feature a special label
Here's the list of confirmed titles
After years of rumors and leaks, the PlayStation 5 Pro has finally been officially revealed and, as expected, will be a huge hardware upgrade. This will lead to up to 45% faster rendering for gameplay, which will be leveraged by a number of supported titles.
According to a recent PlayStation Blog post, many games will take advantage of the PS5 Pro's power with many developers creating free software patches that allow recent releases to use its features. Games that offer enhanced PS5 Pro performance will be clearly labelled with a new 'PS5 Pro Enhanced' label. It seems safe to assume that this label will appear on the store pages or physical box of titles where it is applicable.
A selection of PS5 Pro Enhanced games have already been confirmed, including titles from both Sony and third-party developers. It is likely that even more compatible games will be confirmed soon but, at the time of writing, the list includes the following:
- Alan Wake 2
- Assassin’s Creed: Shadows
- Demon’s Souls
- Dragon’s Dogma 2
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
- Gran Turismo 7
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- The Crew Motorfest
- The First Descendant
- The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered
The PS5 Pro will also offer PS5 Pro Game Boost, which will be compatible with some PS5 titles and more than 8,500 backwards compatible PS4 games. PS5 Pro Game Boost will stabilize or improve the performance of supported games, which could be an absolute gamechanger for more intensive older releases. Enhanced Image Quality will also be available for select PS4 games, improving their overall resolution.
The PS5 Pro is set to officially launch on November 7 and will cost $699.99 / £699.99 / around AU$1052.99. It will offer a 2TB SSD but will not include a disc drive. If you want to use any of your existing physical games, you will need purchase the separate Disc Drive for PS5 attachment, which is available now.
You might also like...
- PS5 Technical Presentation live - are we about to see the PS5 Pro?
- PS5 Pro release date confirmed with pre-orders starting on September 26
- PS5 Pro announced and officially revealed by Sony
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Dash is a technology journalist who covers gaming hardware at TechRadar. Before joining the TechRadar team, he was writing gaming articles for some of the UK's biggest magazines including PLAY, Edge, PC Gamer, and SFX. Now, when he's not getting his greasy little mitts on the newest hardware or gaming gadget, he can be found listening to J-pop or feverishly devouring the latest Nintendo Switch otome.