PS5 Pro pricing "not that bad" and "makes sense" according to Respawn's CEO - but he would still prefer it to be cheaper so more people could have it

Respawn Entertainment's CEO has said that the PS5 Pro's controversial price is "not that bad" as he teases the next Battlefield game.

Speaking in a recent interview with IGN, the Head of Respawn & Group GM for EA Studios Organization Vince Zampella confirmed that the series' next major title will return to a modern setting.

"I mean, if you look back to the peak or the pinnacle of Battlefield, it's that Battlefield 3... Battlefield 4 era where everything was modern," Zampella said. "And I think we have to get back to the core of what Battlefield is and do that amazingly well, and then we'll see where it goes from there.

"But I think for me, it's that peak of Battlefield-ness is in that Battlefield 3 and 4 days. So I think it's nostalgic for players, for me, for the teams even. Those are kind of the heyday...although I would say 1942 also."

Zampella was then asked for his reaction to the PS5 Pro reveal and how EA will go about utilizing Sony's mid-generation console, saying that he's sure the Battlefield team could "do cooler things on it".

"I mean, we're not out yet, so does it really help us? Not right now," he said. "Can we do cooler things on it? Sure. I guess we'll see. As we see what the adoption is, we'll see how much it really affects us. We have to make a game that runs on everything, so it'll just be like, what can we plus up on something like that, pun intended."

In terms of the console's steep price, which will cost $699.99 / £699.99 - not including the additional disk drive accessory - the CEO admitted that it's expensive for some people but that it "makes sense".

"I mean, I think it's expected and anything that gets us better performance for the people that really love it," Zampella said. "To me, it's an amazing thing. I was watching something on it where the price... where they look at is it the most expensive. And it really isn't."

Zampella continued, saying that the PS5 Pro is just as expensive as older generation consoles and has probably been adjusted due to inflation.

"So it at first seemed a little shocking, but it's kind of like, it's actually not that bad. And if you get a $700 PC, you're not getting the same performance that you're getting out of it," he said.

"So I mean, it's a balance. Is it expensive for people? Absolutely. Not everybody will be able to afford it. Would it be better if it was cheaper? Sure. I want more people to have it. But it makes sense, really."

Sony has confirmed that the PS5 Pro will launch globally on November 7, 2024, with pre-orders set to begin on September 26.