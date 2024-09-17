After the PS5 Pro reveal, PlayStation's co-CEO says consoles will remain "the core of our business"

Following the reveal of the PS5 Pro, PlayStation's co-CEO has said that consoles will remain at the core of its business.

In a recent interview with Japanese publication Nikkei (via VGC), Sony Interactive Entertainment's Platform Business Group head, Hideaki Nishino, was asked about the value of PlayStation's console.

In response, the co-CEO explained that although the company is currently expanding its overall game market to PC, consoles will remain at the core of its business.

"I think that with mobile devices, there are many games that show advertisements, and PCs are difficult to set up, but with PlayStation, once you turn it on, you can experience the content you bought straight away," Nishino said. "The store where you purchase software also offers an intuitive experience because the products are laid out in an easy-to-understand manner."

Nishino also said that it hopes to reach a wider audience by offering games across multiple platforms, as well as on PlayStation devices.

"We are trying to increase our share of the overall game market by developing content for PCs as well," he said. "There is no doubt that consoles will be at the core of our business, but by offering titles for platforms other than consoles, we will reach a wider range of customers."

Sony officially unveiled the PS5 Pro last week as part of its PlayStation 5 Technical Presentation, where it confirmed that the mid-generation console will launch globally on November 7, 2024.

Pre-orders for the PS5 Pro are set to go live on September 26 and will cost $699.99 / £699.99 / AU$1052.99.