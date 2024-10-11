The GameSir Tarantula Pro has one of the coolest features that I've ever seen on a controller

I’ve seen my fair share of controllers, so it’s pretty rare that a new one really gets me excited. That said, this brand new controller from peripheral company GameSir has definitely piqued my interest thanks to a feature that looks both practical and incredibly cool.

The GameSir Tarantula Pro is a PC and Nintendo Switch controller with basically all the bells and whistles you'd want. It’s got gyroscope support, HD Rumble, an RGB lighting strip, two remappable rear buttons, and compatibility with both the GameSir and GameSir Connect apps for a plethora of customization options.

Throw in GameSir’s Mag-Res TMR thumbsticks, which the company claims offers all the durability of premium Hall effect modules with lower power consumption, and you have what seems to be a very well-rounded package. The thing that has really caught my eye, though, is the fact that the markings on the controller’s face buttons can be swapped at any time with a simple click.

It’s all powered by a special gear mechanism, which is actually partially visible through a tiny plastic window underneath the buttons. You can choose between a traditional Xbox layout, which would be ideal for PC, or swap it for the inverted layout you'd see on the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller.

This finally addresses one of my biggest complaints with using a Nintendo Switch controller on PC - the fact that your on-screen prompts and the buttons on your controller don't always line up. Given that GameSir already makes some of the best PC controllers and best Xbox controllers, I’m optimistic that this could become one of the best Nintendo Switch controllers out there today - especially for those of us who like to game on multiple platforms.

You can find the GameSir Tarantula Pro at both Amazon and the GameSir website for $79.99 / £79.99.

You might also like...