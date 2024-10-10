Nintendo has released the day-one update and patch notes for its new alarm clock

Nintendo has released a day-one update for its adorable new device, the Nintendo Sound Clock: Alarmo.

Earlier this week, instead of announcing the long-rumored Nintendo Switch 2, the Japanese company unveiled its new hardware, an interactive alarm clock that detects movement and plays sounds to make waking up more bearable.

Now, Nintendo has released the device's first software update, which aims to add improvements to the system. With Version 2.0.0, Alarmo now features a brand-new mode called Moderate Mode, a new Records feature that will display if you go to bed on time, as well as a new max distance of 50cm for King/Super King size beds.

Nintendo noted that the users will receive a notification if a system update is available. All they have to do is press the 'Notification Button' when the envelope icon is displayed on Alarmo to see recent notifications. You can check out the full patch notes below.

Alarmo is now available to purchase for $99.99 / £89.99. If you're thinking about getting your hands on one, you can check out our Nintendo Sound Clock: Alarmo buying guide.

Nintendo Sound Clock: Alarmo - Version 2.0.0 Patch Notes



Added Moderate Mode as a new mode option.

Added Movement Records as a new Records feature.

- This data will automatically display in Records if you go to bed within your set bedtime.

- You can set this to On or Off in the Records menu on the clock.

When a sensor zone check is run, an estimated position of movement will now be displayed.

General system stability improvements to enhance the user's experience.

