Here's how to easily fix your broken Nintendo Switch 2 battery indicator

Nintendo has shared a solution for the common Switch 2 battery charge indicator issue.

The Switch 2 officially launched earlier this month, and if you're one of the users who have been experiencing a problem where your console is incorrectly displaying your battery percentage, thankfully, there's now a fix.

On the support page, Nintendo has provided simple step-by-step instructions "for when the battery amount displayed and the actual remaining battery use don't match."

All you'll need is your Switch 2 console, the Switch 2 AC adapter, and access to the internet. You can read the guide below.

Confirm that you're using an adequately powerful AC adapter to charge your console. The Nintendo Switch AC adapter (Model HAC-002) can be used to charge the Nintendo Switch 2 when plugged into the console directly. Due to power output differences, it cannot be used to charge the Nintendo Switch 2 when docked. Confirm that your console has the latest system update. Power off the console. Press and hold down the volume up (+) and volume down (-) buttons, press the POWER Button once to turn the system on. Keep holding down the volume buttons until the menu for Recovery Mode appears. Navigating to this menu should reset the battery level meter. Power off the console again by pressing and holding the POWER Button until it turns off. Power the console back on and monitor the situation.

Nintendo noted that navigating to the Recovery Mode menu should be enough to reset the battery level meter, but if following these steps still didn't resolve the battery charge indicator issue, then the console will need to be sent in for a service repair.

If you're hoping to get your hands on the new console, you can check out our live coverage of Nintendo Switch 2 restocks for the US and UK.

