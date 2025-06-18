I’ve been playing the Nintendo Switch 2 almost non-stop since it was released just over a week ago. My enjoyment of Mario Kart World has mutated into something of an addiction; I can’t get enough of the new Knockout mode, collecting new costumes for my characters, and of course rail-grinding with my main man, Pianta.

But I’ve already found that my playtime when out and about is pretty limited. When playing Mario Kart World in handheld mode I’m only getting around three hours of play, sometimes less. And I’m sure a lot of you out there are finding that your races are getting cut a little short.

However, there’s no need to fear, for I have a solution. I’ve been testing chargers at TechRadar for well over a year now, and there are a bunch that work just great with the Nintendo Switch 2, and will open you up to hours and hours of additional play.

I’ve selected a couple of wall chargers and one power bank that can supply stellar performance at a more-than-reasonable price. I’ve tested each of them myself, and it's safe to say that they’ve met my high standards. So without further ado, let’s take a look at my top picks.

1. UGreen Uno 100W

(Image credit: Future)

Is the UGreen Uno 100W the greatest charger ever? You know, it might just be. It is, at the very least, my personal favorite, and it’s enjoyed pride of place in my power socket ever since I first reviewed it in January. This lil’ fella is shaped like a robot, and has a neat display which shows a range of emojis tied to your devices’ charging status.

But the Uno 100W is so much more than a fun robo-companion. It’s also something of a powerhouse, boasting, as the name suggests, 100W of power in a four-port configuration. Yep, you can charge your Switch 2 at max capacity while also juicing up other devices like a pair of the best wireless earbuds or best over-ear headphones.

At $59.99 / £55.99 (about AU$80), this is a seriously good-value option – the Anker Prime 100W GaN Wall Charger (3 Ports) has a list price of $84.99 / £79.99 (about AU$120), and it doesn’t even have a display! If you’ve got a power supply near you, this is my number one choice.

Read our full UGreen Uno 100W review.

2. Anker 20,000mAh 87W Power Bank

(Image credit: Future)

But let’s say you’re not situated near a power supply. Then perhaps a power bank, which you can juice up in advance, will be the best option for you. And my number one pick here is the Anker 20,000mAh 87W Power Bank, which I tested with the Nintendo Switch 2 myself only recently.

When leaving my character stationary in Mario Kart World I was able to get around three hours of playtime without any external battery support. But with this Anker power bank, I was able to draw out a total of almost 12 hours of playtime – that’s an additional nine hours from the charger alone!

I love that this power bank has a retractable cable, meaning you don’t need to buy a USB-C wire separately. On top of that it has a couple of extra ports so you can charge up your phone, for example, alongside that brand spanking new Switch 2.

It has a list price of $69.99 / £49.99 / AU$119.99, which is already low. But we’ve seen it go on sale pretty regularly for just over $50 / £35. That’s next-level value for money, and it’s been my go-to Nintendo Switch 2 accessory when out and about.

Read our full Anker 20,000mAh 87W Power Bank review.

3. UGreen Nexode Pro 65W Ultra-Slim 3-Port charger

(Image credit: Future)

Okay, back to UGreen now with something of a wildcard option. As much as I love the Uno 100W, it’s perhaps going to be a little chunky if you’re charging in a tight space. So, if you’re short on room, I simply have to recommend the UGreen Nexode Pro 65W Ultra-Slim 3-Port charger. Yep, I know, it’s a bit of a mouthful.

This isn’t quite as mighty as the two options above, but it will have enough power to charge your Switch 2 speedily in single-port charging mode. If you also charge one of the best phones or some of the best noise cancelling headphones things might slow down a bit, but this model still has a good amount of power to go around, and it's not too much of a trade-off considering the phenomenally low price of this model. It's typically available for $55.99 / £45.99 (about AU$90), but I often see it going for much less.

It has a remarkably slim, flat outer case, delivers impressive performance for its size, and has interchangeable plugs, meaning you can swap in a different adapter whether you’re in the US, UK, or Europe – perfect for travel. Of course, there are multiple ports and smart heat monitoring too, so you can bet on an excellent user experience with this super-skinny model.

Read our full UGreen Nexode Pro 65W Ultra-Slim 3-Port charger review.