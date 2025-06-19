The first Nintendo Switch 2 post-launch update has been released and it couldn't be more underwhelming - here's what's new
This simple update improves stability
- Nintendo has released the first Switch 2 post-launch update
- Version 20.1.5 is small and only improves general system stability to enhance the user's experience
- The update should automatically download if the console is connected to the internet but can be manually installed, too
Nintendo has rolled out the first Nintendo Switch 2 update since the console was released, but there's not much to be excited about.
Version 20.1.5 is now live and available for the console and, as the patch notes detail, is a simple update with only one main feature.
The patch adds: "General system stability improvements to enhance the user's experience," and that's it. Presumably, this means the update has improved performance.
Nintendo is always quite vague when it comes to Switch firmware updates, and it looks like it'll be no different with the Switch 2.
Like with the original Switch, the update should automatically download when the console is connected to the internet; otherwise, it can be manually installed via the System Settings menu.
The Switch 2 launches earlier this month, along with a day-one patch that was required for a number of the console's features, including backwards compatibility, Game Share, Switch Online, Virtual Game Cards, Nintendo eShop, and more.
If you're looking to get your hands on the new console, you can check out our live coverage of Nintendo Switch 2 restocks for the US and UK.
