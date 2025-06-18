Mario Kart World patch notes - the latest balance updates and bug fixes

Mario Kart World patch notes have arrived, detailing the latest updates to the game. There are bug fixes too, cleaning up some of the rough edges on certain maps, and fixing an issue with items not being used correctly. The latest patch notes are the first in an upcoming schedule of regular updates to Mario Kart World, so you'll want to stay up to date with the state of the game's latest version.

Now that Mario Kart World is here, alongside the launch of the Nintendo Switch 2, there's plenty to keep you busy until the next big Switch 2 exclusive arrives. Having now spent 40 hours playing Mario Kart World, I've been impressed by how few bugs I've encountered. Still, Nintendo has recently pushed an update live, detailed in the latest patch notes.

Here's the latest patch notes for Mario Kart World, focusing on bug fixes now that the game is out and in the hands of players. As new updates go live, this page will be updated.

Update (June 18, 2025): Detailed latest patch notes that arrived June 17, 2025.

Mario Kart World latest patch notes

The latest patch notes for Mario Kart World arrived June 17, 2025. You can read the full list of changes below:

Fixed an issue where items were no longer able to be used.

Fixed an issue where sometimes controls were inoperable when selecting a character and trying to start Free Roam from the “Free Roam” map.

Fixed an issue where sometimes the game shut down when watching replay after a race.

Fixed an issue where sometimes the game shut down after a race in “Online Play.”

Fixed an issue where rate fluctuations were sometimes displayed incorrectly in “Knockout Tour” and “Online Play.”

Fixed an issue where it was easy for a communication error to occur when trying to join Friends playing “VS Race” or “Battle” in “Online Play.”

Fixed an issue where you sometimes slipped through the wall before the finish line of “DK Spaceport.”

Fixed an issue where you sometimes couldn’t return to correct position after falling off the course between “Airship Fortress” and “Bowser’s Castle” while gliding.

The changes listed above have now been added to Mario Kart World. To ensure your game is up to date, check the "update" tab from the Mario Kart World game tile on your home screen. There will no doubt be future patches, so stay tuned for updates to this page.

Mario Kart patch notes archive

Below, you'll find the previous patch notes added to Mario Kart World as part of an update on June 4, 2025. It focused on pushing online play live, adding CameraPlay, and other features ahead of launch the following day.

Enabled CameraPlay. A compatible USB camera (sold separately) is required for CameraPlay. Players can turn camera ON or OFF in Multiplayer and Online Play modes. When the camera is ON, the player’s face is displayed during the race.

Enabled Online Play.

Enabled LAN Play. From the title screen if you press the L Stick and hold both the L Button and R Button, Wireless Play will change to LAN Play.

Enabled players to upload and download ghost data in Time Trials.

Enabled display of icons of players in close proximity in Free Roam.

Increased number of characters you can select from the start.

Improved operability when 3 or more players are playing in Multiplayer.

Eliminated time limit for choosing courses when playing Wireless Play or LAN Play.

Enabled display of update version on title screen.

Mario Kart World FAQ

What is the latest version of Mario Kart World? The latest version of Mario Kart World is "1.1.1", added as part of an update on June 17, 2025.

How do I update Mario Kart World? To update Mario Kart World, head to the homepage using the Home button. You then want to scroll over to the Mario Kart World game tile and press the "+" button. From here, you can select "Software Update" and then "Via the Internet". This will tell you whether your version of Mario Kart World needs an update. If it does, you can then set it downloading, and it'll all apply automatically. Note that you will need to be connected to the internet to do so.