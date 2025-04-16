Mario Kart World Nintendo Direct build-up live: start time, how to watch, official runtime, and all our predictions for the upcoming Switch 2 game

The Mario Kart World Nintendo Direct is now less than 24 hours away and is expected to give us loads of new information on what is perhaps the most highly anticipated upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 game.

A few seconds of Mario Kart World footage were first shown all the way back in January as part of the Nintendo Switch 2 first look trailer. We then learned further details as part of the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct and Nintendo Switch 2 Treehouse: Live presentations, which explained some of the new mechanics, showed off the many new characters, and confirmed that the game would be a Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive launch title.

We've also managed to go hands-on with Mario Kart World ahead of release. Still, I'm expecting the upcoming Mario Kart World Nintendo Direct to give us even more insight into the game's core mechanics, tracks, and roster. I'm optimistic that Nintendo has kept some tricks up its sleeve, so hopefully there will be some great surprises in store...

Nintendo has confirmed that the Mario Kart World Nintendo Direct will take place on April 17, 2025. That's tomorrow!

The broadcast will start at 6AM PT / 9AM ET / 2PM BST.

Nintendo has officially confirmed that the broadcast will run for approximately 15 minutes.

Mario Kart World Nintendo Direct how to watch

As always, the most reliable place to watch the Mario Kart World Nintendo Direct is via the official Nintendo YouTube channel.

The broadcast will also be streaming on the official Nintendo Twitch page, if you prefer that platform.

On top of this, the stream will be available via the Nintendo Today mobile app.

The stream is not live quite yet, but stay tuned as I will update you the second it is available.

How to pre-order the Mario Kart World bundle

Right now the best value way to get your hands on Mario Kart World is in a bundle with the Nintendo Switch 2 console itself.

Although Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders have been delayed in the US, in the console and bundle is currently up for grabs in the UK. Browse our Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders live coverage for the latest stock information, or consult our guide on how to pre-order the Nintendo Switch 2.

The Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller is also likely to be a big ticket item for Mario Kart World players, offering a more comfortable experience than the Joy-Con 2 controllers. See our where to pre-order the Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller page to learn how to get your hands on one in time for launch day.