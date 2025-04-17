Mario Kart World 's Free Roam mode will feature open-world challenges

Players will be able to find 'P' switches in the world that will activate challenges

Collectible Peach Medallions and other hidden features can also be discovered

Nintendo has confirmed that Mario Kart World's Free Roam mode will feature challenges and collectibles.

During the Mario Kart World Nintendo Direct today, we were treated to an over 15-minute showcase of the upcoming Switch 2 launch title, offering a new look at new maps and courses, the Grand Prix, Knockout Tour, new tricks, and Free Roam mode.

Nintendo revealed Free Roam mode during the Switch 2 Direct earlier this month. It will allow players to drive freely around the game's multiple maps, but in today's broadcast, it was revealed that the open world won't be as empty as I initially thought.

While driving through the world, players can come across challenges and missions. In the footage, it's said that players can find 'hundreds' of 'P' switches that will activate challenges, with one that tasks you to grind across rails to collect blue coins on the 'Slackline course'.

It also looks like there will be timed races, as well as collectible Peach Medallions scattered around the world, hidden panels, and more.

It makes me wonder if Nintendo will offer additional challenges post-launch, perhaps in the form of downloadable content (DLC) or content patches.

Mario Kart World will launch the same day as the Nintendo Switch 2 on June 5, 2025, for $449.99 / £395.99 or $499.99 / £429.99 for a Mario Kart World bundle.

Pre-orders are now live in the UK, but US pre-orders and Canadian pre-orders have been delayed as Nintendo assesses the potential impact of tariffs.