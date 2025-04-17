Xbox boss Phil Spencer has once again confirmed his support for the Nintendo Switch 2

Spencer is a "really big believer" in Nintendo and what it can do for the industry

He also says there isn't any pressure about revealing Xbox's next-gen project following the Switch 2 hardware reveal

Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer has reaffirmed that Xbox is still interested in supporting the Nintendo Switch 2.

In a new interview with Variety following the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct earlier this month, Spencer was asked if there are any plans to branch out to the Switch 2 amid Microsoft's ongoing multi-platform push, which has seen games like Indiana Jones and the Great Circle make their way to PS5.

Like the Xbox boss expressed in January, he said that the company will support the Switch 2, like the Switch, as it's another way to reach more players, and thinks that Nintendo is an important part of the industry overall.

"So we’ve been supporting Switch 1, I want to support Switch 2. Nintendo has been a great partner," Spencer said. "We think it is a unique way for us to reach players who aren’t PC players, who aren’t players on Xbox. It lets us continue to grow our community of people that care about the franchises that we have, and that’s really important for us to make sure we continue to invest in our games.

"I’m really a big believer in what Nintendo means for this industry and us continuing to support them. And getting the support from them for our franchises, I think, is an important part of our future."

Although no Xbox games were revealed to be coming to the Switch 2 during the showcase, it's rumored that titles like Halo: The Master Chief Collection and Microsoft Flight Simulator will be coming to the platform in the future.

When asked if Nintendo's big reveal of the Switch 2's hardware has made Xbox "antsy" in terms of revealing its own next-gen project, Spencer said "No," and thinks the industry "should focus on our communities and the player base that we're building".

"I get inspired by what a lot of different creators do and other platform holders. But I believe in the plans that we have," he said. "Obviously, we’re evolving what it means to be Xbox and meeting players in so many different places. There are 3 billion people who play video games on the planet and I get up every morning and think about how Xbox can be more relevant to the 3 billion people who play.

"And that’s through making sure we’re leading in how our games and our platform features can be available in as many places as possible, whether that’s Cloud, whether it’s people playing on PC, whether it’s people playing on console. So we’re really driven by trying to grow our franchises and our platform to be an important part of gaming for as many of those 3 billion gamers as we can reach."

The Nintendo Switch 2 launches on June 5, 2025, for $449.99 / £395.99 or $499.99 / £429.99 for a Mario Kart World bundle.

Pre-orders are now live in the UK, but US pre-orders and Canadian pre-orders have been delayed as Nintendo assesses the potential impact of tariffs.