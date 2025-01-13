Could Halo and Microsoft Flight Simulator come to Nintendo Switch 2 and PS5? Yes, per latest rumors

A content creator has claimed that Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 and Halo: The Master Chief Collection could come to Nintendo Switch 2

A PS5 port is also allegedly on the cards

Though Microsoft has released games on other platforms recently, this seems unlikely

A prominent Nintendo YouTuber has suggested that Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 and Halo: The Master Chief Collection could land on Nintendo Switch 2 and PS5 in the future.

This comes from content creator ‘NateTheHate’, who has accurately leaked a handful of game reveals in the past. Speaking on the ‘Nate the Hate Podcast’, they stated that they “have heard” that “Flight Simulator (presumably referring to the recently released Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024, and Halo: The Master Chief Collection) will be coming to PS5 and Nintendo Switch 2 as well.”

Yeah right

This wouldn’t be the first time that Microsoft published games have arrived on platforms outside of its Xbox and PC ecosystem. In addition to Xbox and PC, Pentiment, Sea of Thieves, Grounded, and Hi-Fi Rush are all available on Nintendo Switch and PS5. Late last year, Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer also stated that Microsoft will release more Xbox games on other platforms and that there were no “red lines” as to what they might be.

Even so, I wouldn’t put much stock in these claims. A Halo: The Master Chief Collection port does seem plausible, but I’m finding it hard to believe that Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 would also make the jump. A PS5 port of it could be on the cards, but I seriously doubt the Nintendo Switch 2 will have the hardware specs to support such an intensive title.

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 pushes even the Xbox Series S to its absolute limits and requires hundreds of gigabytes of storage space to play. Even if the Nintendo Switch 2 could run the game at an acceptable level, I do not believe that it will ship with enough storage capacity to even hold a full installation as Nintendo has form in keeping costs down by doing this.

Of course, Microsoft could still push out a wholly streamed ‘cloud version’ of the title, but that doesn’t seem likely given that it hasn’t taken that kind of approach before. We’ll just have to wait and see how Microsoft will support the console when it finally arrives.

