Razer announces a more budget friendly Iskur V2, plus the most ridiculous gaming chair I've ever seen

Razer has unveiled new chair designs at CES 2025

This includes the budget-oriented Razer Iskur X in addition to Project Arielle

Project Arielle is a mesh gaming chair with inbuilt heating and cooling technology

Hardware manufacturer Razer has unveiled a suite of new products at CES 2025, including a more budget-friendly version of the brilliant Razer Iskur V2 gaming chair and the absolutely absurd Project Arielle.

The Razer Iskur V2 X will retail for $299.99 (around £244) and retains the same in-built lumbar support system and high-density foam cushions of the original Razer Iskur V2. This is on top of the same 152 degree recline angle, plus a similar overall form factor.

The main differences between the two models are that the cheaper chair features 2D armrests (rather than the 4D of the Razer Iskur V2), a different upholstery material, and its own mechanism. A removable head pillow is also not included in the box with the Razer Iskur V2 X, and the chair is only available in black.

Given the over $350 price difference between the two, the Iskur X certainly seems like a pretty good value proposition despite its reduced feature set.

The Razer Iksur X wasn’t the only chair shown off on the show floor, however, as Razer also revealed Project Arielle. Based on the fantastic Razer Fujin Pro, the brand describes Project Arielle as “the world’s first mesh gaming chair to feature integrated heating and cooling.”

It has an integrated bladeless fan system, which delivers cool air across your body while you play. You can adjust the fan speeds with up to three levels, which can allegedly “reduce the perceived temperature by 2°C to 5°C in dry environments.”

That’s not all, as Project Arielle is also equipped with its own built-in heating system. These can deliver a warm breeze up to 30°C, which honestly sound pretty tempting now that the freezing winter weather has arrived.

Although CES 2025 attendees are able to go hands-on with the chair, Project Arielle remains a proof of concept for now with no official word on a release date or price. If you’re after a climate controlled seat, however, budget brand Autofull has you covered with a chair equipped with cooling fans to stop you becoming “hot and sticky” while you play...