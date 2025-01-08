The Nintendo Switch 2 logo could have leaked, and it's exactly what I expected

An accurate recreation of the Nintendo Switch 2 logo may have surfaced

It indicates that the logo will be the same as that as the Nintendo Switch, albeit with a large 2 added

It follows an abundance of other recent Nintendo Switch 2 leaks

It’s clear that Nintendo has lost control of the narrative surrounding the Nintendo Switch 2, with other companies showing off detailed mockups allegedly based on the unreleased console at CES 2025 and an apparent photo of its controller hitting social media just a few days ago. Now we might even know what the console’s logo looks like, all before it's been officially unveiled.

According to Felipe Lima, the co-creator of Brazilian Nintendo fan site Universo Nintendo, the Nintendo Switch 2 logo will look an awful lot like the emblem for the original Nintendo Switch. It will feature a prominent '2', however, clearly differentiating it from its predecessor.

In a recent X / Twitter post which we have machine translated, Lima claims that the information comes from “a reliable source” that was able to send them an image of the console itself. They even offer their own recreation of the logo, presumably in an effort to avoid a copyright takedown notice, which they state is “exactly like” the real thing.

Previous leaks have also hinted that the new console will feature very similar branding to the Nintendo Switch, which lends Lima’s claims some credibility. With alleged photos of the controllers out in the wild, it also doesn't seem implausible that they might have been able get their hands on an image showing the whole thing.

I do have to say, however, that if this leak is accurate it’s hardly the most exciting news. I have always loved the imaginative branding of Nintendo consoles, whether that’s the brilliant Nintendo DS or older favorites like the Nintendo GameCube. Labeling a product the 'Nintendo Switch 2' seems pretty tame and much more in line with the naming conventions of competitors like Sony and its PlayStation lineup.

Even so, it could provide an interesting insight into how Nintendo views the upcoming system. This is definitely shaping up to be much more of an iterative release than what we’ve seen in the past, but I’m still optimistic that some cool new feature (potentially the ability to use the Joy-Con controllers like a mouse) will help set it apart.

