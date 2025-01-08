This Nintendo Switch 2 mockup from CES 2025 is allegedly based on the console itself, making us think an official announcement has to be imminent

Accessory maker Genki has shown off a Nintendo Switch 2 mockup

The mockup appeared at CES 2025

It's allegedly based on real Nintendo Switch 2 hardware

Gaming accessories brand Genki has presented an apparent mockup of the Nintendo Switch 2 at CES 2025, and according to the company, it's closely based on real hardware.

A report from French outlet Numerama (via IGN), dives into more detail on the mockup. The publication's X / Twitter account posted a video showcasing the mockup, highlighting its magnetic Joy-Con controllers as well as a size comparison with the original Nintendo Switch handheld. In the video, it appears to be noticeably larger than the 2017 console and features a bigger screen.

According to Genki, the new Joy-Con's optical sensor - which was shown off in a series of leaked images - is in fact a feature of the controller. Furthermore, the accessory maker even posted a video showcasing a Nintendo Switch 2 render to its website which was picked up by the r/NintendoSwitch2 subreddit.

This does appear to be a close match to the mockup Genki has brought to CES 2025. But as ever, it's worth keeping in mind that Nintendo has yet to announce or show the console in any official capacity. As a result, it's always worth taking mockups and renders like these with a pinch of salt.

Interestingly, Genki has also alleged that the Nintendo Switch 2 could be set for an April 2025 launch. If this is indeed the case, then Nintendo could make its official announcement practically any day now. What we do know is that company president Shuntaro Furukawa has stated the console will be revealed before the end of this financial year. Effectively, that's any time before March 31, 2025.

This potential April launch also lines up with a report from last year from GameIndustry.biz's Chris Dring. At the time, Dring stated he'd spoken to developers that "hope it’s out in April or May time, still early next year, not late."

Overall, these last couple of weeks have been the busiest we've seen yet for Nintendo Switch 2 leaks and rumors. At this stage, one has to wonder what Nintendo is planning in regards to an official announcement especially with new unofficial details coming to light on a near daily basis.

For our own thoughts, we do think an announcement this month is highly likely. Especially if the Nintendo Switch 2 is expected to launch very early on in the upcoming fiscal year.