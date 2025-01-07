Sony announces new Midnight Black versions of the PS Portal, DualSense Edge, and more PS5 accessories, launching next month

Sony has revealed new versions of its PS5 accessories

The Midnight Black Collection launches on February 20, 2025

Preorders are set to begin on January 10 at PlayStation Direct

Sony has unveiled its Midnight Black Collection, a brand new colorway for a range of PS5 accessories launching next month.

As the name suggests, the Midnight Black Collection includes new, classic black versions of the PlayStation Portal remote player, DualSense Edge wireless controller, Pulse Elite wireless headset, and Pulse Explore wireless earbuds.

The entire collection is set to be released on February 20, 2025, with pre-orders beginning on January 16 at PlayStation Direct.

Sony has already provided the prices for each piece of hardware, which you can read below, and won't cost more than the original white models, aligning with the leaks reported in November.

PlayStation Portal remote player – Midnight Black : $199.99 / £199.99 / €219.99 / 34,980 YEN

: $199.99 / £199.99 / €219.99 / 34,980 YEN DualSense Edge wireless controller – Midnight Black : $199.99 / £199.99 / €219.99 / 34,980 YEN

: $199.99 / £199.99 / €219.99 / 34,980 YEN Pulse Explore wireless earbuds – Midnight Black : $199.99 / £199.99 / €219.99 / 34,980 YEN

: $199.99 / £199.99 / €219.99 / 34,980 YEN Pulse Elite wireless headset – Midnight Black: $149.99 / £129.99 / €149.99 / 22,980 YEN

New Midnight Black Collection – Reveal Trailer | PS5 - YouTube Watch On

"Each Midnight Black accessory features a unique, rich shade of black, with sleek detailing on various buttons and accents such as the PlayStation logo," Sony said in the latest PlayStation blog post.

"The Midnight Black design extends to the included charging case for Pulse Explore earbuds, charging hanger for Pulse Elite headset, and carrying case for DualSense Edge controller. The Pulse Elite wireless headset and Pulse Explore wireless earbuds will also include a felt grey carrying case."

These new accessories will complement PlayStation's Midnight Black DualSense wireless controller and PS5 console covers, which released in 2021 and 2022.