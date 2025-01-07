Do you turn off your PS5 or put it in Rest Mode when you're done? According to Sony, the decision is a 50/50 split for all players

50% of PS5 players turn off their console while 50% put it in Rest Mode

Sony explained the PS5's Welcome Hub is a product of this discovery

There is "about 50/50 between the two options for all our players"

Sony has revealed that there is an equal divide for all PS5 users when it comes to turning off their console or putting it in Rest Mode.

That's according to Sony's vice president of game, product, and player experiences, Cory Gasaway, in a recent interview with Game File (via IGN) to discuss the PS5's Welcome Hub feature, which was released last year.

Gasaway explained that this feature was a product of the equal split Sony discovered in its player base, with 50% of users choosing to turn off their console while 50% choosing to put it in Rest Mode.

For users who don't use rest mode, the Welcome Hub was designed which now allows players to customize their home screen.

"We gained a lot of insights about how players interact with their PS5 system between play sessions," Gasaway said. "A small example is we had an internal hypothesis that far more people would put their console into rest mode than fully shut it down each time between their play sessions.

"As it turned out, it was actually about 50/50 between the two options for all our players. So, what that meant was for about 50% of our users, when they booted up, if they were in the US, they were landing on our Explore page. Those outside the US would land on the page for the last game that they have played."

Sony launched the PS5 Pro in November last year, a more expensive version of the PS5 featuring new AI-upscaling technology called PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR).

When the PS5 Pro was officially announced, the console's $700 price tag was quick to stir up controversy, but Sony later defended the cost due to the hardware's new tech.