Marvel Rivals Season 1 launches this week and will introduce the Fantastic Four as playable heroes

Marvel Rivals Season 1 will introduce the Fantastic Four as playable heroes

Season 1: Eternal Night Falls arrives on January 10

The free-to-player shooter will also receive a new storyline featuring Dracula

NetEase has finally released the first details for Marvel Rivals Season One alongside a brand new trailer teasing new heroes.

Following the game's successful first month of release, players can now look forward to Season One: Eternal Night Falls, which is set to launch on January 10 at 9 AM GMT / 1 AM PST / 4 AM ET.

After weeks of rumors and leaks circulating online, it's now officially confirmed that the team-based shooter will add the Fantastic Four to the growing roster of heroes. The team includes Mister Fantastic, Invisible Woman, the Human Torch, and The Thing, and all will be playable free of charge.

Players can also expect three new maps and a new Doom Match game mode, as well as a fresh Battle Pass which will feature all-new goodies to obtain.

Season 1: Eternal Night Falls Official Trailer | Marvel Rivals - YouTube Watch On

The free-to-play 6v6 game also has an ongoing story, and with Season One, this will be expanded to coincide with the release of the Fantastic Four. NetEase has already shared the official storyline for this season alongside the new trailer, which you can read below:

"Darkness engulfs New York as the Timestream Entanglement leaves Doctor Strange trapped in the Entangled Astral Plane, scattering the Darkhold pages. Dracula and Doctor Doom disrupt the moon’s orbit, plunging the city into eternal night and unleashing an army of vampiric creatures.

"With the world on the brink, the Fantastic Four join forces with iconic Marvel heroes, standing together in the epic battle to break the mystical darkness with science. Ignite the battle against Dracula with the Fantastic Four in Marvel Rivals!"

Marvel Rivals launched on December 6 and is now available to play on PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC.