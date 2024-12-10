Marvel Rivals codes can be used to redeem exclusive rewards like costumes and Chromium. Currently, there's a handful of rewards to earn, some of which require you to be playing on a specific platform. Even so, there's likely to be more Marvel Rivals codes in the future, so you'll want to keep up to date with every active code currently live in the game.

In terms of Heroes, Marvel Rivals is absolutely full to the brim. There are 33 Heroes to choose from, each having their own play style, abilities and look. There are alternate costumes for characters like Iron Man and Peni Parker, with great nods to iconic comic runs. Collecting these alternate costumes is part of Marvel Rivals' appeal, making it a new contender for our best crossplay games list.

Here are all of the active Marvel Rivals codes for December 2024. As more codes are released, we'll be sure to add them to this page. For now, there's an awesome Iron Man costume to pick up, alongside some info on how to redeem codes in-game.

Marvel Rivals codes for December 2024

(Image credit: Marvel Games)

Below, you'll find a list of the active Marvel Rivals codes for December 2024:

Iron Man: Armor Model 42 - nwarh4k3xqy (expires: 5/3/2025 at 23:59 UTC)

Spider-Man: Scarlet Spider - free for PlayStation players

Marvel Rivals S0 Bundle - free PlayStation Plus exclusive

As new Marvel Rivals codes come out, we'll add them to the list above. To stay up to date, we recommend following the Marvel Rivals Twitter account.

Marvel Rivals Scarlet Spider skin - how to redeem

(Image credit: Marvel Games)

To redeem the Scarlet Spider costume in Marvel Rivals, you will need to be playing on PlayStation:

Head to the PS Store

Search for "Marvel Rivals"

Open the game's page, and scroll down to "add-ons"

You can then scroll to the right to find the free Scarlet Spider costume

(Image credit: Marvel Games)

Marvel Rivals S0 Bundle - how to redeem

(Image credit: Marvel Games)

If you're a PlayStation Plus subscriber, you can pick up the S0 Bundle at no extra cost. It contains the following:

Peni Parker VEN#m: Costume

Peni Parker VEN#m: MVP

Peni Parker VEN#m: Spray

Peni Parker VEN#m: Nameplate

300 Chrono Tokens

To redeem this bundle, just head to the PlayStation Store, search for Marvel Rivals, and scroll through the add-on content.

How to redeem Marvel Rivals codes

(Image credit: Marvel Games)

To redeem a code in Marvel Rivals, you just need to do the following:

Load up the game, and head into the settings menu

Select "Bundle Code"

Enter your bundle code, and press "USE"

This will redeem your rewards