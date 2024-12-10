Marvel Rivals codes for December 2024
Redeem codes to get exclusive Marvel Rivals rewards
Marvel Rivals codes can be used to redeem exclusive rewards like costumes and Chromium. Currently, there's a handful of rewards to earn, some of which require you to be playing on a specific platform. Even so, there's likely to be more Marvel Rivals codes in the future, so you'll want to keep up to date with every active code currently live in the game.
In terms of Heroes, Marvel Rivals is absolutely full to the brim. There are 33 Heroes to choose from, each having their own play style, abilities and look. There are alternate costumes for characters like Iron Man and Peni Parker, with great nods to iconic comic runs. Collecting these alternate costumes is part of Marvel Rivals' appeal, making it a new contender for our best crossplay games list.
Here are all of the active Marvel Rivals codes for December 2024. As more codes are released, we'll be sure to add them to this page. For now, there's an awesome Iron Man costume to pick up, alongside some info on how to redeem codes in-game.
Marvel Rivals codes for December 2024
Below, you'll find a list of the active Marvel Rivals codes for December 2024:
- Iron Man: Armor Model 42 - nwarh4k3xqy (expires: 5/3/2025 at 23:59 UTC)
- Spider-Man: Scarlet Spider - free for PlayStation players
- Marvel Rivals S0 Bundle - free PlayStation Plus exclusive
As new Marvel Rivals codes come out, we'll add them to the list above. To stay up to date, we recommend following the Marvel Rivals Twitter account.
Marvel Rivals Scarlet Spider skin - how to redeem
To redeem the Scarlet Spider costume in Marvel Rivals, you will need to be playing on PlayStation:
- Head to the PS Store
- Search for "Marvel Rivals"
- Open the game's page, and scroll down to "add-ons"
- You can then scroll to the right to find the free Scarlet Spider costume
Marvel Rivals S0 Bundle - how to redeem
If you're a PlayStation Plus subscriber, you can pick up the S0 Bundle at no extra cost. It contains the following:
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
- Peni Parker VEN#m: Costume
- Peni Parker VEN#m: MVP
- Peni Parker VEN#m: Spray
- Peni Parker VEN#m: Nameplate
- 300 Chrono Tokens
To redeem this bundle, just head to the PlayStation Store, search for Marvel Rivals, and scroll through the add-on content.
How to redeem Marvel Rivals codes
To redeem a code in Marvel Rivals, you just need to do the following:
- Load up the game, and head into the settings menu
- Select "Bundle Code"
- Enter your bundle code, and press "USE"
- This will redeem your rewards
You Might Also Like...
Jake is a freelance writer who currently works regularly with TRG. Hailing from the overcast shores of Brighton in the United Kingdom, Jake can be found covering everything from features to guides content around the latest game releases. As seen on NME.com, Eurogamer.net, and VG247.com, Jake specializes in breaking games down into approachable pieces for guides, and providing SEO advice to websites looking to expand their audiences.