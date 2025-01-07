Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and more Xbox Game Pass Ultimate titles will soon be playable on select LG Smart TVs

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members will be able to play games through the Xbox app on LG Smart TVs

Games like Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, Avowed, and more are supported

'Stream your own game' feature will also be available

Microsoft has announced a new partnership with LG Electronics that will soon bring the Xbox App to select LG Smart TVs.

With this new partnership, this means all Game Pass Ultimate members will be able to play their games directly through the Xbox app on supported LG Smart TVs through Xbox Cloud Gaming.

"Our partnership with LG will help players easily discover and play games through the new Gaming Portal on LG Smart TVs,” said Lori Wright, corporate vice president of Xbox.

"We’re fortunate to have a great partner in LG who will bring Xbox Cloud Gaming to more players, letting new and longtime Xbox'ers find their favorite games and play with friends across screens."

Owners of an LG Smart TV will soon be able to explore the Gaming Portal for direct access to the Ultimate catalog and be able to play games like the latest Call of Duty title Black Ops 6, as well as highly anticipated releases like Avowed, which is set to launch on February 18.

"We are thrilled to announce the partnership with Xbox, which aims to enrich the gaming experience on LG Smart TVs with a broader selection of popular games," said Chris Jo, senior vice president of platform business at the LG Media Entertainment Solution Company. "The Gaming Portal will provide users with a seamless, convenient, and exciting way to enhance the gaming experience on LG Smart TVs."

Last year, Microsoft also announced that Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members can stream select games they own, outside the Game Pass catalog, via Cloud Gaming. It's now confirmed that this feature will also be available on the Xbox app with LG Smart TVs, allowing access to over 50 games players own, like Baldur's Gate 3, Balatro, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, and more.

More information about the new collaboration is set to arrive in the "coming months", Microsoft said.