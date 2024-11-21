Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can now stream "select" games they own via Cloud Gaming, including titles not on Game Pass

Microsoft has finally released its "Stream your own game" feature on Xbox for Game Pass Ultimate for members

This will allow Ultimate subscribers to stream select games on the cloud

The feature was announced back in 2019

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members can now play "select" games they own via cloud streaming

Microsoft announced this feature in 2019 and was initially supposed to launch alongside Xbox Cloud Gaming, so it's been a long time coming. The most recent update came in October from The Verge, which reported that the company was preparing to test the new update as part of a project called "Project Lapland" where it will expand its Game Pass Ultimate offering.

The publication also claimed that the work had been "complicated by having to prepare key infrastructure for thousands of games, instead of the hundreds that currently exist on Xbox Game Pass."

Now that the feature is finally here, players subscribed to Game Pass Ultimate can stream select cloud-playable games they own on various devices, even if they're not included in the service.

This includes Samsung Smart TVs, Amazon Fire TV devices, the Meta Quest, and other browser-supported devices like PCs, smartphones, and tablets.

Microsoft has released the list of 50 available games that are available to stream, and it includes some of the biggest titles like Baldur's Gate 3, Cyberpunk 2077, Balatro, Final Fantasy 14 Online, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, and more.

The company has confirmed that this list will continue to grow as it works with more studios. You can take a look at the full list below.

