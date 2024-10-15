Xbox Cloud Gaming will reportedly let players stream their own games from next month

Microsoft is reportedly expanding Xbox Cloud Gaming in November to allow users to stream owned games that are not part of Xbox Game Pass.

According to a recent report from The Verge, sources familiar with Microsoft's plans told the publication that the company is preparing to test the new update as part of a project called "Project Lapland" where it will expand its Game Pass Ultimate offering.

Starting next month, members who are signed up for the Xbox Insider program will be able to test the new feature, which will allow the Xbox Cloud Gaming servers to support the streaming of thousands of games.

Streaming is expected to be released to more Xbox users at a later date after testing.

Xbox Cloud Gaming was supposed to launch with game library streaming in 2020, and Microsoft later announced it would support the game library on the service in 2022.

The feature didn't launch that year, however, with The Verge claiming that the work has been "complicated by having to prepare key infrastructure for thousands of games, instead of the hundreds that currently exist on Xbox Game Pass."

It's also said that publishers will withhold some games due to licensing requirements or ongoing deals.

Elsewhere, Microsoft is reportedly releasing a brand new Xbox wireless headset this month that is more expensive than the current model.

Seemingly called the "Xbox Wireless Headset Refresh", the hardware is claimed to launch in Europe on October 22 and the US on November 5 and will cost $109.99 / £99.99 / AU$163.56.