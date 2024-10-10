Microsoft is giving away a limited edition Xbox Series X inspired by Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Ahead of the launch of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, Microsoft is giving away a special edition Xbox Series X inspired by the game.

Starting November 12 through January 6, fans can visit Microsoft Experience Centers in London, Sydney, and New York to view an Indiana Jones-inspired display.

While there, they will be given the chance to solve a puzzle to enter the sweepstakes for a chance to win this unique console.

The one-of-a-kind Xbox Series X, which is encased in a puzzle box drawn from the game and adorned in gold, was built over 350 hours and also comes with a matching Xbox Wireless controller featuring a leather and gold finish with bejeweled buttons.

The company has confirmed in an Xbox Wire post that if fans can't make it to the Microsoft Experience Centers in person, there will be another chance via the Bethesda social channels.

Inspired by #IndianaJones and the Great Circle, this custom @Xbox Series X console and Xbox Wireless Controller are rarer than gold!From Nov. 12, visit select Microsoft Experience Centers and test your wits against a puzzle box reminiscent of the game—solve it, and you'll be… pic.twitter.com/4KbKmzmvEeOctober 9, 2024

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is set to launch on December 9, 2024, for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC as a timed exclusive. It will also be available day on on Xbox Game Pass.

During Gamescom's Opening Night Live in August, it was announced that the action-adventure game will also be coming to PlayStation 5 in the "first half of 2025", meaning we can expect it to be released in Spring.

Developed by Wolfenstein studio MachineGames, The Great Circle will star actor Troy Baker as Indiana Jones and will feature an original narrative that draws from the iconic film franchise.