Red Dead Redemption is finally coming to PC this month featuring new enhancements like native 4K 144Hz support

Finally, after 14 years, Rockstar Games has officially confirmed that Red Dead Redemption and its Undead Nightmare expansion will be coming to PC on October 29, 2024.

"For the first time in its storied legacy, John Marston’s beloved journey can be experienced on PC in stunning, new detail, with both Red Dead Redemption and its iconic zombie-horror companion story, Undead Nightmare, arriving to PC on October 29," Rockstar said in its announcement post.

When the game re-releases later this month, in collaboration with Double Eleven, the fan-favorite title will be available on Steam, the Epic Games Store, and the Rockstar Store.

Rockstar has also confirmed that the PC version will feature some significant enhancements including native 4K resolution at up to 144hz on compatible hardware, Ultrawide (21:9) and Super Ultrawide (32:9) monitor support, HDR10 support, and full keyboard and mouse functionality.

Red Dead Redemption on PC will also support NVIDIA DLSS 3.7 and AMD FSR 3.0 upscaling technologies, as well as NVIDIA DLSS Frame Generation, on top of adjustable draw distances, shadow quality settings, and more.

You can take a look at the enhanced PC version in the latest trailer below.

Red Dead Redemption and Undead Nightmare Coming to PC October 29 - YouTube Watch On

According to the Steam page, the PC version will feature the complete single-player experiences of both games, including bonus content from the Game of the Year Edition. However, it won't feature a multiplayer mode.

Red Dead Redemption first launched in 2010 for PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 before it eventually made its way to PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch in 2023.

The game's standalone expansion pack, Undead Nightmare, was released originally in October 2010 and added a zombie-themed single-player campaign, along with two multiplayer modes and a bunch of cosmetics.

The downloadable content (DLC), which was also re-released in 2023, is essentially a non-canonical story that follows John Marston as he sets out to find the cause and possible cure for a zombie plague.

The game's PC release was leaked this summer, so it was only a matter of time before Rockstar made an announcement.

Elsewhere, the studio is gearing up to launch perhaps its most anticipated game of all time, Grand Theft Auto 6 , which is slated for a Fall 2025 launch on PlayStation 5 , Xbox Series X , and Xbox Series S . A PC version has not been confirmed at this time.