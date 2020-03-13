Free Epic Games Store games: this week's giveaways revealed

Ready for this week's free Epic Games Store games? It's looking likely that we're all going to be locked in for at least a short period of time while the sensible COVID-19 coronavirus health protection measures kick in, so what better time for some gaming escapism?

Those missing the outside world will relish the timing of this week's Epic Games Store giveaway, with the wonderfully rural A Short Hike being offered up absolutely free for the next week, along with two other top games.

A simple stroll around a mountainside with an Animal Crossing feel, it's a relaxing 'good vibes only' game for these stressful times. Explore a lovely pixellated mountainside retreat, and make friends with its inhabitants along the way.

Grab it here this week, and check out the trailer below:

More on the way

If that's all a bit twee, two other games are also being offered up for free, and are equally worth a look. Anodyne 2: Return to Dust imagines a PS1 era RPG with the scale a modern PC can deliver, while Mutazione is a narrative-driven supernatural drama. All three games are free until March 19.

Epic Games Store is continuing to offer free games every week for the forseeable future as part of its commitment to winning over gamers. It's aiming to establish itself as a serious game distribution force, duking it out against the long-standing king of PC gaming, Valve's Steam platform.

While Epic has courted some controversy through its aggressive approach to securing PC gaming exclusives for its platform, it's hard to argue against its continued distribution of top-notch free games.

Next week's games

Can't wait to get your hands on some more games without spending a penny? Epic is already teasing what it's got coming up next on its game store, and it's another cracking week

From March 19, the Epic Games Store will be offering up the satirically-terrifying The Stanley Parable, and hackers-meet-GTA open world adventure Watch Dogs from Ubisoft – perfect for getting up to speed before the release of Watch Dogs Legion.

Previous free games

Want to see what you've missed so far? Check below for the historic list of freebies that the Epic Games Store has offered up to its customers so far:

