Red Dead Redemption could finally be getting a PC port

It looks like Red Dead Redemption will finally be making its way to PC.

As spotted by Wario64 over on X / Twitter , the PlayStation Store page for Red Dead Redemption has been updated with information to reflect an apparent PC version that has yet to be announced.

The store page mentions that the PlayStation version of the game will include all Game of the Year Edition content and all 2023 console version upgrades, as well as "PC specific enhancements".

Some of these enhancements include increased resolutions, improved frame rates, spatial surround sound, and more.

"Featuring the complete single-player experiences of both games, including bonus content from the Game of the Year Edition, Red Dead Redemption features all of the 2023 console version upgrades plus PC specific enhancements including support for increased resolutions and framerates, multiple displays, and other accessories, plus spatial surround sound," the updated game description reads.

Rockstar hasn't yet formally announced a PC port of the 2010 open world action-adventure game, but if past actions are anything to go by, the studio will likely share the news through its social media at some point in the near future.

On top of a potential Red Dead Redemption PC port, fans can also look forward to Grand Theft Auto 6 , which is slated for a Fall 2025 launch on PlayStation 5 , Xbox Series X , and Xbox Series S . A PC version has yet to be confirmed at this time.

Despite reports of delays, publisher Take-Two Interactive is "highly confident" that the game will meet its release window .