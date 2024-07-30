Grand Theft Auto 6 leaks aren't "as important as people think" says GTA: San Andreas dev

A former Grand Theft Auto developer has said the past Grand Theft Auto 6 leaks are unimportant and only happen due to Rockstar's secrecy.

Speaking in a recent interview with San In Play (via GamesRadar) Grand Theft Auto 3 and GTA: San Andreas developer Obbe Vermeij was asked to comment on the GTA 6 leaks that occurred in September 2022.

According to Vermeij, he was aware of the video that was shared online, but he didn't follow the news closely at the time simply because "the leaks are usually not as important as people think."

"It's just because there are millions of people waiting for any news, and Rockstar doesn't give them any news," Vermeij explained.

The developer continues, saying that he understands why studios keep quiet about projects: "because whenever a big company says anything, whether it's Rockstar or EA or Ubisoft of whatever, it gets analyzed and it often gets run negatively. It turns into a negative thing."

He added: "From their point of view, their best bet is just to be quiet. That's what they're doing. It's a shame it's gone that way, but it's not just their fault."

Following the game's official reveal in December 2023, which confirmed long-time rumors that the game will feature two playable protagonists, Lucia and Jason, publisher Take-Two Interactive said that it is "highly-confident" in the game's fall 2025 release date.

Grand Theft Auto 6 is set to launch on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S, but there's no word on a potential PC release just yet.

Although we've only received a single cinematic trailer, we do know that the next major title in the GTA series will be set in the state of Leonida, which will see players returning to Vice City, which Rockstar describes as "the biggest, most immersive evolution of the Grand Theft Auto series yet".