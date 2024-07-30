Dragon Age: The Veilguard has 140,000 lines of dialogue

BioWare has revealed that Dragon Age: The Veilguard has more lines of dialogue than Dragon Age: Inquisition.

In a recent interview with GamesRadar, creative director John Elper and creative performance director Ashley Barlow discussed the reason behind The Veilguard's decade-long development, and confirmed that one of the main reasons came down to the overwhelming amount of dialogue included in the game.

"We had other projects going on at BioWare as well. We wanted to make sure we got this one right," Elper said before calling the upcoming role-playing game "the best version" the game "could possibly be."

Barlow goes on explain that she has been working on the game for five years with the main cast and revealed that the game has a staggering 140,000 lines of dialogue.

To put that into perspective, Dragon Age: Inquisition held the series record of the most lines recorded, with 88,000.

"It takes a long time to record 700 characters, you know - 80,000 lines or 140,000 lines with all the Rooks. It just takes time to make good," Barlow added.

BioWare recently unveiled the cast behind The Veilguard's seven companions and the four voices behind the playable hero, Rook. The studio also attended San Diego Comic Con (SDCC) where those in attendance were able to meet some of the actors and also see a brand-new glimpse of the game showing "how bonds and connections will unfold through BioWare’s dynamic conversation system."

The Veilguard doesn't have a release date just yet, but BioWare has confirmed it will launch on PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC in "Fall 2024".

We haven't seen much more of the game since its official reveal last month, but we do know that it will take place 10 years after Dragon Age: Inquisition and also feature four difficulty options as "playstyles".