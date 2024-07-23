BioWare reveals the cast of Dragon Age: The Veilguard, will feature four voice actors for Rook

BioWare has officially unveiled the cast behind Dragon Age: The Veilguard's seven companions and the playable hero, Rook.

In a new blog post, ahead of its San Diego Comic Con (SDCC) panel this week, the studio finally revealed the faces behind the The Veilguard's cast of core characters.

"Featuring the most comprehensive character creator in Dragon Age yet, your character, nicknamed Rook, debuts with four different voice overs to make this story truly your own," BioWare explained. "Rook is Dragon Age: The Veilguard’s leader in the making who has to bring the Veilguard together to take down the threats on Thedas."

Players will be able to choose which voice they prefer, with two options from US/North American actors and two from the United Kingdom/EU.

These voices have been provided by Alex Jordan, best known for Cyberpunk 2077 and The Amazing World of Gumball, Bryony Corrigan (Baldur's Gate 3) Erika Ishii, who voices Valkyrie in Apex Legends and Ana Bray in Destiny 2, as well as Jeff Berg, who has worked on Battlefield 1.

Along with the return of Gareth David-Lloyd, who is returning as Solas, and Brian Bloom as Varric, BioWare also shared the full cast list, which features some familiar faces known in the industry. You can read the list below:

Ali Hillis (Mass Effect 3, Naruto) returns to the fray as Harding , the dwarven scout, a Dragon Age: Inquisition hero with a big heart, a positive outlook, and a ready bow – as well as unexpected magical powers.

(Mass Effect 3, Naruto) returns to the fray as , the dwarven scout, a Dragon Age: Inquisition hero with a big heart, a positive outlook, and a ready bow – as well as unexpected magical powers. Ike Amadi (Mass Effect 3, Halo 5: Guardians, Insomniac's Spider-Man) as Davrin, a bold and charming Grey Warden who has made a name for himself as a monster hunter.

(Mass Effect 3, Halo 5: Guardians, Insomniac's Spider-Man) as a bold and charming Grey Warden who has made a name for himself as a monster hunter. Jee Young Han (Perry Mason, Unprisoned) as Bellara , a creative and romantic Veil Jumper obsessed with uncovering ancient secrets.

(Perry Mason, Unprisoned) as , a creative and romantic Veil Jumper obsessed with uncovering ancient secrets. Jessica Clark (True Blood, Pocket Listing) as Neve , a cynic fighting for a better future, both as a private detective and a member of Tevinter's rebellious Shadow Dragons.

(True Blood, Pocket Listing) as , a cynic fighting for a better future, both as a private detective and a member of Tevinter's rebellious Shadow Dragons. Jin Maley (Star Trek: Picard, Silicon Valley) as Taash , a dragon hunter allied with the Lords of Fortune who lives for adventure and doesn't mind taking risks.

(Star Trek: Picard, Silicon Valley) as , a dragon hunter allied with the Lords of Fortune who lives for adventure and doesn't mind taking risks. Nick Boraine (Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Black Sails) as Emmrich, a necromancer of Nevarra's Mourn Watch who comes complete with a skeletal assistant, Manfred, voiced by Matthew Mercer (Critical Role, Fallout 4).

(Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Black Sails) as Emmrich, a necromancer of Nevarra's Mourn Watch who comes complete with a skeletal assistant, Manfred, voiced by (Critical Role, Fallout 4). Zach Mendez (Horizon Forbidden West, Married Alive) as Lucanis, a poised & pragmatic assassin who descends from the bloodline of the House of Crows, a criminal organization renowned throughout Thedas.

"Each companion in Dragon Age: The Veilguard brings a unique personality and backstory, with some of the most compelling individual storylines in franchise history,” said Ashley Barlow, Creative Performance Director at BioWare.

"The talent contributing to this next game in the series is tremendous - translating stellar writing from the BioWare team into performances fans will find worthy of the drama, fantasy and romance they come to expect from Dragon Age."

The studio is heading to SDCC this week where it will host its "Dragon Age - Meet The Heroic Companions of Thedas” panel. Those in attendance on July 26 will meet some of the actors bringing these characters to life and be provided a "glimpse at how bonds and connections will unfold through BioWare’s dynamic conversation system."

The Veilguard doesn't have a release date just yet, but BioWare has confirmed it will launch on PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC in "Fall 2024".