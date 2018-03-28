Destiny 2 news, updates and DLC

Destiny 2 has arrived on all platforms but though the game has finally been released that doesn't mean the news and updates are going to stop – this is a game that's only going to grow over time.

With that in mind, we've created a one stop shop for all of your Destiny 2 update needs. Here you'll find the latest news on what's being added to the game and when updates are coming.

Make sure you take some time to check out our definitive Destiny 2 review to get an idea of whether or not this is the game for you. Convinced it is? Then you might be interested in our tips and tricks for getting started. Whether you're completely new to the Destiny universe or just need to brush up on all that jargon, this guide will ease you in.

Cut to the chase

What is it? The highly-anticipated follow up to MMO shooter Destiny

The highly-anticipated follow up to MMO shooter Destiny When it is out? Now

Now What can I play it on? PS4, Xbox One and PC

PS4, Xbox One and PC Destiny 2 developers : Bungie and High Moon Studios

: Bungie and High Moon Studios Destiny 2 publisher: Activision Blizzard

What's new in Destiny 2

Destiny 2's long-awaited Go Fast update has finally arrived, with an aim to address player concerns that the game feels just a little, well, slower than its predecessor.

As the name suggests, this update is all about speeding Destiny 2 gameplay up with increases across all movement speed as well as faster cooldown for abilities and faster super power recharges.

These speed increases will extend to the competitive Crucible where respawn timers and revive lockout countdowns have been reduced. PvP and PvE weapon powers are also likely to feel a touch different and campaign modes will feel punchier.

Planned improvements

The Masterwork system which is currently in place for legendary weapons will now encompass armor and now raid armor will be unique with individual perks.

Timers are being removed from Nightfalls and will now include Strike Scores with leaderboards like in the original Destiny. Private matches and and six-versus-six matches will also be making a return in the spring.

Open and clan chats are now coming to the Tower on PC, which very angry PC players will be glad to hear.

Finally, Valor and Glory are two new forms of progression rank coming to the Crucible with the former being awarded for how much you play and the latter for how well.

Fans of the original Destiny will notice that a few of these changes are actually making the old new again. Still, Bungie is well aware that improvements need to be made and work seems to be underway.

That's what's coming over the next few months, but to reads the plans in their entirety you can visit Bungie's official blog.

DLC

Major Expansion 2018

Activision has confirmed that a "major expansion" will be coming to Destiny 2 towards the end of 2018. The information emerged during an Activision Blizzard investor call (Via Polygon), but no further details on what the expansion would actually contain were revealed.

Presumably the expansion will be on the scale of, if not bigger than, The Curse of Osiris and will suitably top off the extensive updates and improvements Bungie has said it will be working on over the course of the year.

During the call Activision's Publishing CEO Eric Hirshberg said that sentiment towards Destiny 2 is “already starting to shift," adding that the team has "a great expansion coming in May, and a major expansion coming at the end of the year, and those events have always been opportunities to re-engage our communities and win back people who have churned out."

Expansion I: The Curse Of Osiris

The first DLC expansion for Destiny 2 is due to launched on December 5 2017.

This expansion will take the player to the planet Mercury where they'll be tasked with getting Osiris' help to defeat a Vex plot and according to a listing they'll continue their "Guardian's journey with all-new story missions and adventures."

In the game they'll ”Journey through time and space to learn the secrets of Osiris, avert a dark future, and rebuild the ties between the legendary Warlock and his greatest student—Ikora Rey.“

According to this listing there's also going to be new story missions, themes weapons, armor and gear, new cooperative activities, new competitive multiplayer arenas and more besides.

This DLC will mark the first appearance of the legendary Warlock via a brand new storyline.

It's also been announced there'll be new raid content, a new Mercury patrol area and the return of Destiny 1's lighthouse as a third social space.

PlayStation owners will have exclusive access to a Crucible map, set in Titan's New Pacific Arcology.

You can watch the trailer below:

Alexa skill

Good news for Destiny 2 fans who own an Amazon Alexa-enabled device - you have a new skill to try out! Announced by Amazon and Activision at the recent AWS re:Invent conference in Las Vegas, the Ghost Skill will allow players to control their in-game guide and companion through their Alexa device.

For example, when playing the game it'll be possible to say "Alexa, ask Ghost to" and request anything from information on which of your friends are online, what you should pursue next in the game, or find out more about the in-game world. Conveniently, this takes away the need to click through menus for certain actions and has the potential to streamline gameplay.

This is the first time this kind of skill has been created for a voice assistant and according to Activision, the aim is to bring a part of the game into the player's real world and make it more immersive as a result.

Voiced by Nolan North the skill is available to download for free from the Alexa app now.

For anyone that would like even more of Destiny 2 in their home, Amazon also announced a limited edition Destiny 2 Ghost speaker. This WiFi enabled speaker looks like in-game Ghost and even uses Nolan North's voice to respond to your enquiries. However, it's worth noting it does still require an Alexa-enabled device such as an Echo Dot in your home so it doesn't work on its own.