Destiny 2 tips and tricks: everything you need to get started

Destiny 2 has three classes: Titan, Warlock, and Hunter, all of which have class-specific weapons and abilities. At the start of the game you pick one, and you can create multiple characters if you want to try them all out.

However, to start with we recommend thinking carefully about which one you plump for, because you may well stick with that character for a good 10 or 20 hours and it could color your impression of the game. Creating a new character means starting from scratch in many ways, and you might not feel like doing that later on.

So, do your homework. Titans are well armored and have powerful weapons, with abilities focused on defense. Warlocks are the closest things to magicians in Destiny 2, dealing devastating burst damage with healing abilities, while Hunters are the most agile class. If you want to know more, this GamesRadar article is a good place to start.