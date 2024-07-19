BioWare will be at SDCC with a brand-new look at Dragon Age 4 next week

Dragon Age fans will soon be able to catch another glimpse at Dragon Age: The Veilguard at San Diego Comic Con (SDCC).

Following the game's official reveal last month, BioWare recently announced that it will be attending the annual comic convention on July 26, with a panel of several voice actors and developers to discuss the upcoming role-playing game. However, it seems that the studio is planning on revealing much more than expected.

According to Temple of Geek, BioWare will seemingly showcase brand-new gameplay that will provide a deeper insight into The Veilguard's cast of characters.

The "Dragon Age: Meet The Heroic Companions of Thedas" panel information indicates that it will feature the voice actors behind the game's cast of characters, including Lucanis, Harding, Emmrich, and Neve, along with creative director John Elper and creative performance director Ashley Barlow.

Those in attendance will "gain exclusive insights into the motivations and inspirations behind each unique companion" and also be provided with brand-new gameplay - perhaps a trailer or extended segment - that will showcase "how relationships and bonds unfold through BioWare's renowned conversation system".

A kind DA fan just gave me a heads-up on some more info on #Veilguard's presence at #SDCC.Gameplay Reveal! "A first look at companion gameplay will showcase how relationships and bonds unfold through BioWare’s renowned conversation system."https://t.co/sKUfYR5G4B#DragonAge pic.twitter.com/Hq6gy1hd9YJuly 18, 2024

The event is expected to be one hour long and be hosted by GameSpot's host and producer Lucy James, who will also moderate the discussion.

Since the panel is exclusive to those in attendance, it's unclear at this time if BioWare will share the gameplay preview for those at home on the same day, or at a later date.

We also don't have a release date for The Veilguard at the moment, but it is expected to launch on PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC in "late 2024".

It is possible that we could receive an announcement at SDCC alongside the gameplay reveal, but we'll have to wait and see.

BioWare has already shared plenty of details about the next entry in the Dragon Age series. Most recently, it confirmed that Dragon Age: The Veilguard will let players choose between several "playstyles" as difficulty options.