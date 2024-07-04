Dragon Age: The Veilguard will let players choose between several 'playstyles' as difficulty options

BioWare has confirmed Dragon Age: The Veilguard will feature several difficulty options, including one that will let you customize your gameplay experience.

Speaking in a new interview with Game Informer, game director Corinne Busche was able to share even more details about the upcoming Dragon Age game by revealing the multiple difficulty options - or "playstyles" as BioWare calls them - the game will feature.

Before players take the first step in their next adventure in Thedas, they'll be prompted to choose from a range of difficulty options, each with their own unique features.

First, there's 'Storyteller' for those more invested in the story than combat - which sounds like it would fall under the 'easy mode' label - 'Adventurer' for a balanced experience, and 'Nightmare', which is the hardest difficulty in the game. Players will be able to change between difficulties throughout their journey, however, you'll be locked in with Nightmare as it's a "permanent selection".

Finally, and perhaps the most interesting option, there's 'Unbound', which will allow players to customize their gameplay experience to their liking.

For instance, you'll be able to adjust how wayfinding helps you in-game, use aim-assist and auto-aim, adjust combat timing to make parrying easier, or harder if you prefer the challenge, and even a balanced, 'forgiving', and a third harder option.

Players will also get to adjust how much damage their enemies output, how much damage they deal enemies in turn by changing their health, and even an option to adjust enemy pressure.

For those looking for an even less taxing playthrough, Unbound will also feature a no-death option, making your Rook invincible.

"[None of these options] are a cheat," Busche explained. "It's an option to make sure players of all abilities can show up."

Dragon Age: The Veilguard doesn't have a launch date just yet, but it's expected to launch on PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC in "late 2024".