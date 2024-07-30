Starborn is seemingly the name of Starfield's second expansion

It looks like Starfield's second expansion is already in the works ahead of the release of Shattered Space.

First spotted by X / Twitter user Timur222 (via VGC ) it appears that Bethesda has trademarked the name 'Starborn' with the US Patent and Trademark Office earlier this month on July 12, which will seemingly be the name of the sci-fi role-playing game's second major downloadable content (DLC).

Starfield story spoilers ahead!

For context, the name 'Starborn' directly refers to a group of space travelers who have journeyed through portals between different universes. Although we don't exactly know what the next Starfield expansion will entail, given the name, it's likely that it could center around these beings the player meets at the end of the main story.

Starfield's first story expansion, Shattered Space, is set for a Fall 2024 release and will feature an "all-new adventure" focused on House Va'ruun.

Fans were treated to the first official trailer last month at the Xbox Games Showcase, where we got a look at new first-person exploration on an abandoned space station and a vibrant new planet, along with a brief description of what to expect from the story.

"A mysterious power stirs in the city of Dazra on House Va'ruun's hidden homeworld," it reads. "Investigate a frightening cosmic threat, explore a new planet, and find unique weapons, spacesuits, and gear in this all-new adventure."

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Bethesda has previously shared its content roadmap for this year, and has already kept to its plans by releasing significant updates in the form of quality-of-life patches and bug fixes, as well as official Nvidia DLSS support and new ways to travel and customize your ship.