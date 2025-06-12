Still Wakes the Deep is getting a haunting new story expansion called Siren's Rest next week, set more than 10 years after the original game
Developer The Chinese Room has announced Siren's Rest, a brand new story expansion for its 2024 horror game Still Wakes the Deep.
Still Wakes the Deep: Siren's Rest is set to release on June 18 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, and Xbox Game Pass, and is set over a decade after the events of the original game.
In this expansion, written by Helldivers 2's deputy game director Sagar Beroshi, players will sink below the waves of the North Sea as Mhairi to explore what’s left of the Beira D, an offshore oil drilling platform.
"1986. The Beira D is now a groaning steel catacomb interred in the inky depths of the North Sea," the expansion blurb reads. "What really happened that December day in 1975, when communications to the mainland were severed and the rig sank without a trace? What answers can be given to families who still grieve, ten years on?
"You are Mhairi. And you will find those answers. As the leader of a saturation dive to the wreck of the Beira D, you descend, a fragile light in the crushing dark. Your mission: uncover the fate of the crew and recover what remains of their passing."
Players will need to swim through the underwater wreckage armed with a cutting torch, crowbar, and camera, piece together the mystery of the lost crew, all while avoiding danger that lurks in the depths.
Siren's Rest will also introduce a new voice cast directed by Kate Saxon, including Doctor Who's Lois Chimimba, who will star as Mhairi, Bridgerton's Lorn Macdonald, and David Menkin, known for Final Fantasy 16 and Alan Wake 2.
In TechRadar Gaming's four-star Still Wakes the Deep review, Rob Dwiar said the game is "an incredibly atmospheric, tense, and gripping first-person horror game."
"With a tremendous sense of place, superb voice acting, and creepy horror elements, it’s a small but punchy experience that we fully recommend despite some hand-holding, simple puzzles, and the story being a little too short," he wrote.
Demi is a freelance games journalist for TechRadar Gaming. She's been a games writer for five years and has written for outlets such as GameSpot, NME, and GamesRadar, covering news, features, and reviews. Outside of writing, she plays a lot of RPGs and talks far too much about Star Wars on X.
