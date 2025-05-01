Assassin's Creed Shadows is getting even better thanks to a slew of free post-launch updates
Developer Ubisoft has unveiled a post-launch roadmap for Assassin's Creed Shadows, detailing the free and premium content that is coming to the game in its first year.
The initial batch of post-launch content arrives in early May with the first 'Story Drop' – a set of new free quests that focus on specific characters to provide more in-depth backstory. They can introduce new player abilities and world activities too, giving you even more to do in the open-world feudal Japan setting.
The one arriving in May will be titled 'The Works of Luis Frois' and explores the titular Jesuit scholar and his historical role in the Sengoku period. It arrives with a Codex update and some quality of life improvements, too.
This will be followed by a parkour update in late May introducing height-gaining back ejects, side ejections, and a new vertical jump for grabbing low-hanging ledges. These come alongside mysterious 'special collaboration' (details to be revealed at a later date) and some improvements to the game's photo mode.
A second story drop arrives just weeks later in June, with a new free quest and ally to recruit, plus new difficulty settings, additional immersion options, an open world alarm system, and the ability to disable your headwear in cutscenes.
On top of all of this, Ubisoft promises that further updates are on the way with free content for the Animus Hub, a New Game Plus mode, and an increased level cap for those that have already maxed out their characters.
In terms of premium content, those who pre-ordered Assassin's Creed Shadows can look forward to the arrival of the Claws of Awaji expansion some time later this year, which takes place in a brand-new region and is set right after the end of the game. It's got new enemies, abilities, and a bo staff weapon for Naoe.
If you did not pre-order the game, the expansion will be available to purchase separately. New cosmetic items will also be added to the in-game store throughout the year in 'Store Drops'.
If you're keen to dive in, Assassin's Creed Shadows is out now for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC. A Nintendo Switch 2 version has also been rumored, but has not been officially confirmed.
