Assassin's Creed games are making their return to Steam, starting with Mirage this month

Assassin's Creed Mirage will be the first Assassin's Creed game to arrive on Steam marking a return to the platform for the series.

In September, Ubisoft delayed Assassin's Creed Shadows from its original November 12 release date to February 14, 2025, announcing that it needs extra time to polish the game before it's ready for launch.

In addition to the delay, the company confirmed that, unlike more recent Assassin's Creed games, Shadows will also launch day one on Steam alongside PS5 , Xbox Series X , Xbox Series S, and Amazon Luna .

However, it won't be the first title in the franchise to make a return to Steam.

According to a brand new Steam store page for Assassin's Creed Mirage, fans will be able to purchase the game on the platform in "October 2024", so it looks like an official release date announcement from Ubisoft itself could arrive soon.

"Experience the story of Basim, a cunning street thief seeking answers and justice as he navigates the bustling streets of ninth-century Baghdad," the description reads. "Through a mysterious, ancient organization known as the Hidden Ones, he will become a deadly Master Assassin and change his fate in ways he never could have imagined."

Although there's no release just yet, you can wishlist the game on Steam.

Assassin's Creed Mirage first launched in October 2023 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Epic Games and the Ubisoft Connect.

Ubisoft stopped releasing its PC games on Steam in 2019 after releasing its own launcher but hasn't given a reason for the decision, however, it could come down to a need to increase overall sales after Star Wars Outlaws performed badly for the company.