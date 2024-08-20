Indiana Jones and the Great Circle launches on Xbox and PC in December - and comes to PS5 in Spring 2025

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle will launch on December 9 for Xbox Series X|S and PC, and day one on Xbox Game Pass.

Bethesda announced the release date during Gamescom Opening Night Live 2024 alongside a brand-new trailer, where we also got confirmation that the upcoming game will be coming to PlayStation 5 in Spring 2025.

In the new trailer, which is narrated by voice actor and Indiana Jones star Troy Baker, we got to witness the titular protagonist punching Nazis and exploring old ruins and temples, spanning multiple locations like Rome, Thailand, and Egypt in the year 1937.

Though the game is in first-person throughout combat, the game does feature instances of third-person action in certain sequences. Cutscenes are also in third-person, and we see plenty of those in the latest trailer, too.

The Great Circle also has a journal and camera feature, allowing players to record their discoveries in the game that will reward Adventure Points depending on your findings.

Pre-orders are also now available on all platforms, with a Standard Edition, Digital Premium Edition, and a Collector's Edition up for grabs, each with its own unique goodies.

Pre-purchasing, or playing the gaming on Game Pass, will reward bonus items such as The Last Crusade pack, which features the iconic outfit and whip from the 1989 film.

We actually learned of a December release date, as well as the future PlayStation 5 launch, through an industry insider earlier today.

The report also followed rumors from earlier this year (via The Verge) that Microsoft was considering bringing Indiana Jones and the Great Circle to PS5 months after its Xbox and PC launch, in a bid to push its new multi-platform approach.

TechRadar Gaming's Managing Editor, Rob, recently got the chance to attend an exclusive hands-off preview of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, and it's shaping up to be a whip-cracking action-adventure game.