Final Fantasy 16 is finally coming to PC next month

Square Enix has announced that Final Fantasy 16 will finally be released on PC next month.

Over one year since its exclusive PS5 launch, the critically acclaimed action role-playing game (RPG) will be making its debut on Steam and the Epic Games Store on September 17.

A free demo is also now available to play on both platforms, allowing users to experience the first hours of the game, as well as the 'Eikonic Challenge' mode made specially for this demo, after completing the opening section of the story.

Save story data will carry over to the full version, which will also require 170GB of free space.

The announcement also arrived alongside a brand-new trailer, which you can watch below:

Final Fantasy 16's Standard Edition is available to pre-purchase right now, as well as the Complete Edition, which comes with the base game and the two downloadable content (DLC) chapters, Echoes of the Fallen and The Rising Tide, both of which released on PS5 post-launch.

Players can choose to purchase the DLC chapters individually or with the Final Fantasy 16 Expansion Pass, which includes both.

Those who pre-order on either Steam and Epic Games Store will receive additional in-game DLC items, including the Brave Blade Weapon, a Cait Sith Charm (Gil Boost Accessory), and the “Sixteen Bells” Orchestrion Roll.

Earlier this year, Final Fantasy 16's producer Naoki Yoshida said that the RPG will have better performance on high-end PCs than PS5, and that the development team was seeing "over 100FPS" on some hardware.

In TechRadar Gaming's five-star review, we called the game "a shining example of narrative-focused games at their best, boasting immersive storytelling and cinematic action that invites you into its richly detailed world."