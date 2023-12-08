Final Fantasy 16 Echoes of the Fallen DLC is out now

Square Enix has unveiled Final Fantasy 16's DLC, Echoes of the Fallen, and The Rising Tide.

During The Game Awards 2023, it was confirmed that both pieces of downloadable content will be paid for, either individually or through the Final Fantasy 16 Expansion Pass, but fans waiting on more from RPG will be glad to know that Echoes of the Fallen is available now on PlayStation 5, with The Rising Tide set to arrive in Spring 2024.

"Echoes of the Fallen unlocks a whole new story, battles, weapons, accessories, level cap and more," the description reads (via PlayStation blog).

"For players who have completed the required quests, this new adventure begins before the base game’s final battle, as strange, dark crystals begin to circulate on the black market."

"Players will follow Clive and his friends during their investigations as they encounter a group of suspicious traders, leading them to a long-abandoned Fallen tower known as the Sagespire. There, they will unravel the terrible secrets that await within."

Although The Rising Tide won't arrive until next year, the second portion of the trailer did provide players with what to expect, including new challenges, vistas, and locals to explore, as well as a battle between main character Clive Rosefield and the Eikon, Leviathan, who should be familiar to Final Fantasy fans.

In addition, to celebrate the nominations and wins at The Game Awards, Final Fantasy XVI is discounted right now on the PlayStation Store from December 7 through 11.

