Windblown is the next game from Dead Cells creators Motion Twin

Motion Twin has revealed its next "lightning-fast combat roguelite" game Windblown.

Announced during The Game Awards 2023 pre-show tonight (December 7), the studio best known for its 2018 roguelike-Metroidvania game Dead Cells confirmed that Windblown is coming to PC via Steam early access in early 2024.

The feature-length trailer features stunning 2D animation showcasing a story of three friends on an adventure, taking on massive monsters together. However, it looks like things change for the worse when two of the characters are killed, forcing the protagonist and playable character to go it alone.

"You play as a Leaper; one of our heroes, on a mission to defend the Ark from a very aggro Vortex," the game description reads. "Absorb memories of fallen warriors, and then put them to good use by infusing their skills into your weapons. It’s what they would have wanted..."

From the footage, it seems that fans of Dead Cells can look forward to even more fast-paced, fluid combat, with big swords and colorful abilities, as well as vast environments to explore.

Motion Twin has also revealed that the game will allow players to play solo or with up to two friends, a feature that didn't appear in the studio's first game.

This story is developing...

For more amazing games, be sure to check out our recommendations for the best co-op games, as well as the best multiplayer PC games.