The Game Awards 2023 Game of the Year nominees have been announced

It’s time - all nominees for The Game Awards 2023 have been announced, including the six games that are battling it out for the coveted title of Game of the Year. Public voting is available right now so everyone can have their say on the final result.

As revealed on The Game Awards website , the six GOTY contenders are Larian Studios’ Baldur’s Gate 3 (which recently won Ultimate Game of the Year at The Golden Joysticks ), Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 from Insomniac Games, Remedy Entertainment’s Alan Wake 2 , Capcom’s Resident Evil 4 remake, and Super Mario Bros. Wonder and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom from Nintendo.

There’s no doubt that each game there is a tough competitor - in fact, each and every one of them have received glowing reviews from us at TRG over the last year. We gave Baldur’s Gate 3, Super Mario Bros. Wonder, and Resident Evil 4 five out of five stars, while Tears of the Kingdom and Alan Wake 2 scored four and a half stars out of five, and Spider-Man 2 earned itself four out of five stars.

Interestingly, as has been highlighted in a Twitter post , Baldur’s Gate 3 and Alan Wake 2 are tied for the highest amount of nominations at The Game Awards - they’ve both been nominated for eight, so we’ll just have to wait and see which one earns more. Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has received seven nominations, while Tears of the Kingdom, Super Mario Bros. Wonder and Hi-Fi Rush have each earned five.

The Game Awards live stream is set to take place on December 7 - make sure to mark it in your calendar so you don’t miss it.