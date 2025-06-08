The first gameplay trailer for Clockwork Revolution has been revealed, but there's still no release date just yet

InXile Entertainment's Clockwork Revolution has a new gameplay trailer

The game has immersive sim elements, and looks to have character creation

Lots of top British humor and banter, we approve

InXile Entertainment has unveiled a brand new look at its first-person steampunk action game, Clockwork Revolution.

During the Xbox Games Showcase 2025, the studio offered our most in-depth look at the game yet. We got our first look at first-person action, time-travelling mechanics, and a futuristic, steampunk setting filled with a variety of enemy types. It seems very Bioshock meets Dishonored.

The game, which was first announced during the Xbox Games Showcase 2023, is coming to Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC, but we unfortunately don't have a release date yet.

Clockwork Revolution Xbox Showcase 2025 Trailer - YouTube Watch On

"Clockwork Revolution is a time-bending steampunk first-person RPG. After stumbling across an incredible invention that allows you to travel into the past, you discover the city you call home—the vibrant steam-powered metropolis of Avalon—has been carefully crafted through the alteration of historical events," the blurb reads.

"By traveling back to key moments, your interactions and choices will have a butterfly effect on the deep, narrative-driven world and characters of Avalon, causing them to change and react in unprecedented ways."

Again, no release date just yet, with the trailer ending on a message stating: "Coming in due time." Hopefully we'll learn more about this ambitious immersive sim shooter sometime in the near future.