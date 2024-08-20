Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is reportedly coming to PS5 in 2025

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is reportedly coming to PlayStation 5 next year.

This comes from Nate the Hate, an industry insider known for sharing reveals ahead of official announcements, who reports that the upcoming MachineGames title will be making its way to PS5 in the "first half of 2025" after first releasing on Xbox Series X|S and PC in December as a timed exclusive. It will also be available on day one on Xbox Game Pass.

"After this timed-exclusive window expires, Indiana Jones & the Great Circle is planned to come to PlayStation 5 in the first half of 2025,” Nate the Hate said on X / Twitter.

The news comes ahead of Gamescom's Opening Night Live presentation tonight, where we could potentially hear the official announcement from Bethesda or MachineGames during the showcase, as well as a firm release date for the game.

It was reported back in February (via The Verge) that Microsoft was considering bringing Indiana Jones and the Great Circle to PS5 months after its Xbox and PC launch, in a bid to push its new multi-platform approach.

Windows Central also reported last week that Microsoft was planning on bringing another Xbox exclusive game to PS5, perhaps Indiana Jones, with the reveal slated to arrive at Gamescom.

Announced in January and developed by the studio best-known for Wolfenstein: The New Order, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is a first-person action adventure game and will feature an original narrative that draws from the iconic film franchise. It currently has a release window of 2024.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Xbox confirmed earlier this summer that it will be bringing its "biggest booth yet" to Gamescom 2024 and shared some of the upcoming games that will be available at the convention, including World of Warcraft: The War Within, Avowed, and Age of Mythology: Retold.