Xbox to attend Gamescom 2024 with plenty of games and its 'biggest booth yet'

Xbox has confirmed its attendance at Gamescom 2024 in Cologne, and is bringing what it claims is its "biggest booth yet."

The official Xbox account over on X / Twitter posted about the publisher's return to Gamescom from August 21-25, along with a list of games both upcoming and available to play now. Xbox states that there's more to come, but the current list as posted by the official account is as follows:

Age of Mythology: Retold

Avowed

Ara: History Untold

Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred

Diablo Immortal

The Elder Scrolls Online

Fallout 76

Towerborne

World of Warcraft: The War Within

No word yet as to which of the above games will be playable or strictly hands-off, but most are close enough to release and - in the case of Towerborne - had playable versions available at last year's Gamescom event. As such, it's easy to imagine most things here being playable.

Despite the impressive showing, we're not expecting to see anticipated upcoming games like Fable or Perfect Dark at this year's event. Neither have concrete release dates (outside of the former's vague '2025' as revealed in its latest trailer).

Xbox is to be the only one of the big three console manufacturers in attendance at this year's Gamescom. Sony has reportedly confirmed it will not be at the event for the sixth time in a row. Similarly, Nintendo confirmed earlier this year that it will be skipping Gamescom this year "after careful consideration."

Nintendo would have plenty to show off at Gamescom 2024 given the blowout Nintendo Direct of a few days ago, but we expect it's likely full-steam ahead on preparing its next console, tentatively being referred to as Nintendo Switch 2, before making itself known as big events like Gamescom again.

