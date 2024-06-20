PlayStation is seemingly skipping Gamescom 2024

Sony Interactive Entertainment has reportedly decided to skip Gamescom 2024.

That's according to the German outlet Games Wirtschaft (via VGC) which reported that Sony told the publication that it has no plans to attend the games industry event this summer, which is to take place in Cologne, Germany.

The PlayStation company last attended Gamescom in 2019, which ultimately ended up being the last in-person event before the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent public lockdowns.

Although Sony won't be attending the upcoming event, it's quite possible it will put on another State of Play livestream later in the year or around the same time. The most recent State of Play was held in May, which featured plenty of exciting announcements, including the reveal of Team Asobi's Astro Bot for PlayStation 5.

The game is a successor to Astro’s Playroom and will feature more than 50 planets to explore, as well as more than 150 PlayStation characters that the player must find and rescue.

With E3 now officially canceled for good, publishers have since moved to sharing news of games and hardware via their own annual showcases, or at week-long events like Summer Game Fest.

Sony isn't the only company skipping Gamescom 2024. Earlier this year, Nintendo confirmed that it won't be attending the event "after careful consideration".

"Gamescom is a great event, and each year we evaluate whether Nintendo should participate or not," a Nintendo representative said at the time.

"After careful consideration from all perspectives, we’ve made the decision not to be present at Gamescom 2024. Players will have opportunities to try out Nintendo Switch games at other events throughout the year."

Gamescom Opening Night Live will begin on August 20, while the main show is set to run from August 21-25.