Amazon Luna expands its availability to 3 more countries and adds new games from GOG, including Baldur's Gate 3 and Stardew Valley

Amazon Luna just added a bunch of new GOG games to its service as it launches in three more countries.

Amazon has announced that it is continuing to expand the availability of its cloud gaming platform by officially launching Luna in Austria, the Netherlands, and Poland, allowing users in these countries to experience a wide selection of available games.

What's more, Amazon Luna has teamed up with GOG Game Store to offer more than 40 titles that can be played via the cloud, including the massively popular Baldur's Gate 3, Stardew Valley, Hollow Knight, and Cuphead.

Luna+ subscribers and Amazon Prime members can now purchase and play select games from the GOG store on any Luna-compatible device including Fire TV, Fire Tablets, select Samsung and LG smart TVs, iOS and Android mobile devices, and any desktop devices, like PC, MacBook, and Chromebook.

"Luna will continue expanding its selection of games from the GOG game store, bringing customers many more titles to choose from in the coming months," Amazon said in its latest blog post.

In addition, Luna+ subscribers and Prime members can also play games from the GOG game store they already own by linking their existing GOG account on Luna, or set up a free GOG account.

Users only need to go to Settings, click the Account Linking tab, and select Link Account or Create Account. When both accounts are linked, the compatible games will show up in the Luna library, ready to play.

Starting now until July 11, customers can also enjoy discounts of up to 85% off select games from the GOG game store with the latest GOG Summer Sale, featuring discounted games like Stardew Valley, Hollow Knight, Cuphead, Metro: 2033 Redux, and more.

"We are excited to team up with Amazon Luna to give customers more choice and flexibility in how they play," said Maciej Gołębiewski, managing director of GOG.

"We trust Amazon to maintain GOG’s high standard for player experience, no matter where they play. This is a great opportunity to get our platform in front of a new audience of gamers on Fire TV and Fire tablets. This is just the beginning, and we will be adding more titles on an ongoing basis."