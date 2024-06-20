So you’ve prepared your character for Elden Ring’s Shadow of the Erdtree DLC. You’re in the optimal level range, you've maxed out your weapons and spirit ashes and – most importantly – you've prepared a fashionable ensemble of armor in which to strut into the Shadow Realm in style.

But there’s one other thing you could be doing to prepare for the gargantuan Shadow of the Erdtree DLC, and that’s making sure you’ve got the right Xbox, PlayStation, or PC controller for the job.



We hear you: “My Xbox Wireless Controller works just fine. Why would I need another one?” And that’s why we’ve put together this guide to the best controllers for Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree. Having played through and reviewed the DLC, we’re confident in saying that it’ll give even the most seasoned Soulsborne veterans an ironclad challenge, and the following list details a bunch of controllers with features that can make your life in the Shadow Realm just a little easier.

Best controller for Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree - PlayStation

(Image credit: Future)

Victrix Pro BFG

A top contender for the best controller for Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree , the Victrix Pro BFG is a phenomenal, premium gamepad that ranks among our best PS5 controllers. Why? Well for starters, it’s impressively customizable, featuring detachable modules that you can swap around using the included screws and miniature screwdriver. Swapping these is blissfully simple, and for a game as difficult as Elden Ring, it helps to be able to configure a controller layout you’re comfortable with.

On top of this, it’s got fully customizable rear paddle buttons, used for binding secondary inputs. Want to cycle through spells and items, use a healing Flask of Crimson Tears or perform a tricky double jump with Torrent, all without taking your thumbs off the sticks? You can do that with the Victrix Pro BFG.

Its price tag of $179.99 / £179.99 / AU$269 does put this PS5 controller (it's also compatible with PS4 and PC) on the premium end of the spectrum, but we think it’s worth the price of admission, especially in the face of Shadow of the Erdtree. Also, it’s still cheaper than both the DualSense Edge ($199.99 / £209.99 / AU$339.95) and Scuf Reflex Pro ($219.99 / £219.99 (around AU$315)).

Best controller for Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree - Xbox

(Image credit: Future)

Nacon Revolution X Pro

The Nacon Revolution X Pro remains a fantastic alternative to the official Xbox Wireless Controller, with plenty of features and packed-in extras. And while overall build quality doesn’t quite match Microsoft’s own offering (though it is still plenty sturdy), we consider the Revolution X Pro to be one of the best Xbox controllers available today.

Out of the box, you’re getting an entire set of swappable parts, including thumbstick caps and metallic shafts. We found the analog stick customization here to be extremely valuable in Elden Ring, especially for the DLC’s trickier jumps and specific, quickfire movements during boss encounters. The Revolution X Pro’s large face buttons and smartly-designed d-pad are all big winners here too. And to top it all off, you’re also getting remappable rear buttons, as on the Victrix Pro BFG.

The Nacon Revolution X Pro comes in at $99 / £99, but if that’s a bit much, then it’s hard to go wrong with the standard Xbox Wireless Controller. But those with more of a budget may also wish to consider the Victrix Pro BFG, which has a dedicated Xbox version now available.

Best controller for Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree - PC

(Image credit: Future)

GameSir T4 Kaleid

The GameSir T4 Kaleid isn’t just one of the best controllers for Elden Ring you can buy today, it sits at the very top of the pile of gamepads you can purchase for under $50 / £50. Don’t let its relatively low asking price fool you; the T4 Kaleid is a near-immaculate controller with some fantastic features.

Players will benefit from drift-resistant Hall-effect thumbsticks, and a set of superbly tactile micro switch face buttons. Additionally, the controller features a dedicated multifunction button, allowing you to perform quick adjustments, such as fine-tuning stick dead-zones and trigger input distance, on the fly. Those micro switch buttons in particular offer peak responsiveness, which is crucial given Elden Ring’s reliance on player reflexes and the timing of actions like dodging and healing up.

Of course, one benefit of playing Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree on PC is that both PS5 and Xbox-facing controllers all largely work here. So, if you’d prefer something more premium than the GameSir T4 Kaleid with build quality to match, you could consider the Turtle Beach Stealth Ultra with its incredibly useful in-built display.

Best controller for Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree - Alternatives

Any of the above can be considered the best controller for Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree, and below you'll find today's best deals on a selection of other excellent gamepads that are well-suited for the new, challenging DLC expansion. If the above options aren’t quite to your liking, have a look at some of our other favorites below.