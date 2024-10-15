A new wave of GameCube controllers is reportedly in the works - could they be for the Nintendo Switch 2?

Nintendo could be working on a new wave of GameCube controllers.

That's according to Resetera user RandomlyRandom67, who shared component shipment details in a recent post that they believe are for the Nintendo Switch 2 and a new product that could be a GameCube controller (via NintendoLife).

Dataminer LuigiBlood was the first to identify the supposed new GameCube controller earlier this year, however, RandomlyRandom67 indicates that the hardware is now in active production.

The user points out that there are several components that are similar to those featured in current GameCube controllers, including LED light covers and trigger covers.

But it's the rumble motor TRW1230 shipments that are the most notable, and are apparently connected to an unreleased Nintendo controller called the HGU0480 project.

The rumble motor TRW1230 is the same component used in current GameCube controllers and the Nintendo Switch Online N64 controller.

Last week, Nintendo announced that it will perform a playtest on October 24 for a mysterious new Nintendo Switch Online feature.

Although unconfirmed at this time, it's entirely possible that the reports of a new GameCube controller could be linked to a new GameCube library for Switch Online, expanding the subscription service further.

Currently, Switch Online allows subscribers to play from a catalog of games from the Nintendo Entertainment System (NES), Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES), Game Boy, Game Boy Color and Game Boy Advance, so it would make sense for GameCube to be next in line.

Even if the supposed new GameCube controllers aren't intended for a new Switch Online library, then perhaps they're in production for the Switch 2.

Nintendo hasn't revealed its next handheld console just yet, but a release date announcement is confirmed before the end of 2024, and it's expected to launch in 2025.